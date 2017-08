No new Sandy Springs city candidates on Day Four of filing

No new candidates filed for Sandy Springs’ city election on Aug. 24, the fourth day of qualifying.

With the filing deadline looming at noon on Aug. 25, that leaves Mayor Rusty Paul and four incumbent City Council members running unopposed for re-election; a single candidate running for the District 2 seat Ken Dishman is leaving; and, in the competitive race so far, two candidates vying to replace Gabriel Sterling in District 4.

Candidates who have qualified so far include:

Mayor

Rusty Paul (incumbent)

City Council District 1

John Paulson (incumbent)

City Council District 2

Steve Soteres

City Council District 3

Chris Burnett (incumbent)

City Council District 4

Le’Dor Milteer and Jody Reichel

City Council District 5

Tibby DeJulio (incumbent)

City Council District 6

Andy Bauman (incumbent)