Soap Box Derby World Champion honored by Brookhaven council

Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst and the City Council honored local resident Malena Shipley at its Aug. 22 meeting for being a soap box derby world champion by declaring the day as “Malena Shipley Soap Box Derby World Champ Day.”

Malena, 12, won the Local Masters World Championship category of the 80th FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby World Championships held last month in Akron, Ohio. Shipley secured the spot in that race after winning in June the masters division at the Dunwoody North Georgia Soap Box Derby held at First Baptist Church in Dunwoody.

Malena has been racing since the age of 7. She built her car using a specially designed kit; and to win, she had to come in first in every heat. She was a 2016 Top Rally Point earner nationally in the Stock Division and took second place in the 2016 All American Stock Rally as well as turning in the fastest heat time of the day.