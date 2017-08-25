Atlanta City Council District 6 becomes competitive as qualifying ends

Atlanta City Council District 6 became competitive Aug. 25 with Jennifer Ide qualifying. She will compete against Kirk Rich.

District 6, which represents some Buckhead border areas around I-85 and the Lindbergh area, has been vacated by incumbent Alex Wan in his bid for city council president.

Ide mentions affordable housing, “serious traffic congestion, intrusive commercial development, and roads and sidewalks in desperate need of repair” as issues she will address on her campaign her website.

Ide has a law degree from Emory University and clerked for the federal district court and practiced law at Sutherland Asbill for 12 years. She has held leadership positions with the State Bar, Georgia Association of Women Lawyers and Atlanta Legal Aid, according to her website.

Three more candidates qualified for mayor, including Michael Sterling, Laban King and Carl Jackson.

Aug. 25 was the last day for qualifying and the candidate list is now set for the Nov. 7 elections.

Rebecca King qualified to run for the District 7 seat on Atlanta City Council Aug. 24, challenging incumbent Howard Shook. Online information indicates King has previously served on the boards of Livable Buckhead and the Buckhead Condo Alliance. King has not officially announced.

Several candidates qualified to run for offices Aug. 23, including J.P. Matzigkeit and Anna Tillman for District 8, incumbent Howard Shook for District 7, Kirk Rich for District 6 and incumbent Nancy Meister for District 4 on the Atlanta Public Schools Board of Education.

Four candidates qualified to run for mayor Aug. 24, including Cathy Woolard, Peter Aman, Rohit Ammanamanchi and Glenn S. Wrightson. Candidates Keisha Lance Bottoms, Ceasar Mitchell, Kwanza Hall, Mary Norwood, John Eaves and Vincent Fort qualified Aug. 23 and 22.

To qualify, mayoral candidates must pay $5,529, city council president candidates pay $1,860, council candidates pay $1,809 and Board of Education candidates pay $444. Candidates may also submit a qualifying petition and an affidavit affirming under oath the candidate cannot pay the qualifying fee.