Brookhaven fines apartment complexes $10K for ‘deplorable’ conditions

A property management company has paid the city of Brookhaven $10,000 for code violations at two of its apartment complexes in the city for numerous code infractions, according to city officials.

Sunshine Property Management, which operates the Brookstone Crossing apartments at 2010 Curtis Drive and the Brookstone Gardens apartments at 3649 Buford Highway, paid the $10,000 fine on Aug. 14. The infractions the company was fined for include having no business license, unsatisfactory interior conditions and exterior structural deficiencies at the two complexes, according to city officials.

A call for comment from Sunshine Property Management was not immediately returned.

The amount is the largest such fine in the city’s history, according to the city. It follows a string of other fines against the same company.

In June, Sunshine Property Management was fined $7,000 for failure to adopt state minimum standard codes. In December and January, the company was fined a total of $4,000 for sanitation violations and for work without a permit.

“The living conditions at some of the apartment complexes in Brookhaven are so deplorable that they are immoral,” said City Manager Christian Sigman in a statement. “No one should have to live this way, especially not Brookhaven residents. We will continue to enforce our codes and hold property owners accountable until these conditions at least meet a minimum legal standard.”

Added Community Development Director Patrice Ruffin, “We have had a long history of complaints, citations and fines at these locations. I hope that property owners get the message that these conditions are not acceptable, and we intend to keep working to ensure compliance.”