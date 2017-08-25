Brookhaven Police blotter, Aug. 6-13

From Brookhaven Police reports dated Aug. 6 through Aug. 13. The following information was pulled from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Possession and DUI

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 6, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 7, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol, with his ability impaired more than three hours later.

2800 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 11, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

Theft and Burglary

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 6, after midnight, items were reported stolen from a car.

1000 block of Lincoln Court Avenue — On Aug. 6, at night, a car was reported stolen.

1800 block of Corporate Boulevard — On Aug. 7, in the early morning, a strong arm robbery was reported at a residence.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 7, in the early morning, a forced-entry burglary took place at a non-residence.

3100 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 7, in the evening, a theft took place.

3400 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 7, at night, a robbery involving a gun took place at a business.

1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Aug. 8, in the evening, a theft from a vehicle was reported.

2300 block of Valley Brook Way — On Aug. 8, at night, items were stolen from a vehicle.

1800 block of Corporate Boulevard — On Aug. 8, at night, a car was stolen.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Aug. 9, in the afternoon, items were stolen from a vehicle.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Aug. 9, at night, an entering auto incident was reported.

3000 block of Clairmont Road — At midnight on Aug. 10, parts were reported stolen from a car.

1400 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On Aug. 10, in the afternoon, a burglary at a home was reported.

2800 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 11, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of theft by receiving stolen property.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 13, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of theft by taking.

Assault

300 block of Brookhaven Avenue — On Aug. 6, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of family violence charges.

2200 block of Lake Boulevard — On Aug. 6, in the early morning, an aggravated assault involving a gun was reported.

3200 block of Windsor Lake Drive — On Aug. 6, in the afternoon, a verbal dispute took place.

1400 block of Briarwood Road — On Aug.7, in the early morning, a battery incident took place.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 7, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of battery.

100 block of Windmont Drive — On Aug. 7, in the afternoon, a simple battery incident took place.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 9, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of simple battery.

100 block of Perimeter Summit Boulevard — On Aug. 10, at night, a man was arrested and accused of battery.

Arrests

2700 block of Osborne Road — On Aug. 6, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of failing to obey traffic control devices.

1700 block of NE Expressway — On Aug. 6, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of failing to stop at a stop sign.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 6, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of obstruction and interference following a traffic offense.

2400 block of Briarcliff Road — On Aug. 7, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of forgery in the third degree.

1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Aug. 7, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of failing to use his signal when changing lanes.

1800 block of Corporate Boulevard — On Aug. 7, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of prostitution.

1900 block of Dresden Drive — On Aug. 7, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

2800 block of Clairmont Road — On Aug. 7, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a driver’s license.

1800 block of Clairmont Terrace — On Aug. 7, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a driver’s license.

3800 block of Peachtree Road — On Aug. 7, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

3800 block of Peachtree Road — On Aug. 7, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

1700 block of NE Expressway — On Aug. 8, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without a driver’s license.

3900 block of Parkcrest Drive — On Aug. 8, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of the false report of a crime.

Buford Highway/ North Druid Hills Road — On Aug. 8, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

1800 block of NE Expressway — On Aug. 8, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a driver’s license.

3400 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 9, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of striking fixtures on the highway.

2800 block of Clairmont Road — On Aug. 9, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of following too closely.

2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Aug. 10, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of begging and soliciting alms.

100 block of Town Boulevard — On Aug. 10, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of wearing headphones where prohibited.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 10, at night, a man was arrested and accused of charges related to horns and warning devices.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 10, at night, a man was arrested and accused of loitering and prowling.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 11, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of criminal trespass.

1500 block of Chantilly Drive — On Aug. 13, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of public indecency.

2800 block of Clairmont Road — On Aug. 13, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

1800 block of Briarwood Road — On Aug. 13, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a driver’s license.

1800 block of Briarwood Road — On Aug. 13, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without a driver’s license.

Other Incidents

3400 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 6, in the morning, an incident involving an unruly child was reported.