Buckhead police blotter, July 22-Aug. 5

The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead between July 22 and Aug. 5, was provided to the Buckhead Reporter by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department.
Aggravated Assault
900 block of Defoors Landing — July 23
1900 block of Piedmont Circle — July 23
1900 block of Piedmont Circle — July 24
1900 block of Monroe Drive — July 26
1900 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — July 29
Burglary
3300 block of Peachtree Road — July 23
2000 block of Bolton Road — July 23
500 block of Bishop Street — July 23
2100 block of Monroe Drive — July 26
1600 block of Loring Drive — July 27
3900 block of Ivy Road — July 27
700 block of Sidney Marcus Boulevard — July 27
100 block of Pharr Road — July 27
2400 block of Cheshire Bridge — July 28
1800 block of Rock Springs Road — July 29
2300 block of W. Roxboro Road — July 29
700 block of Sidney Marcus Boulevard — July 29
900 block of Canterbury Road — Aug. 1
2200 block of James Jackson Parkway — Aug. 1
1100 block of Lavista Road — Aug. 2
3000 block of Towerview Drive — Aug. 2
2200 block of Paul Avenue — Aug. 4
1900 block of Main Street — Aug. 5
2200 block of Paul Avenue — Aug. 5
4200 block of Arbor Gates Drive — Aug. 5
100 block of E. Andrews Drive — Aug. 5
Robbery
1700 block of Howell Mill Road — July 28
1300 block of English Street — July 29
1300 block of Northside Drive — July 30
1900 block of Peachtree Road — July 30
2100 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Aug. 1
500 block of East Wesley Road — Aug. 2
2400 block of Piedmont Road — Aug. 2
Larceny
Between July 23 and July 29, there were 36 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 33 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting. Between July 30 and Aug. 5, there were 36 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 35 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.
Auto Theft
There were 8 reported incidents of auto theft between July 23 and July 29. There were 10 reported incidents of auto theft between July 30 and Aug. 5.