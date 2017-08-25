Buckhead police blotter, July 22-Aug. 5

The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead between July 22 and Aug. 5, was provided to the Buckhead Reporter by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department.

Aggravated Assault

900 block of Defoors Landing — July 23

1900 block of Piedmont Circle — July 23

1900 block of Piedmont Circle — July 24

1900 block of Monroe Drive — July 26

1900 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — July 29

Burglary

3300 block of Peachtree Road — July 23

2000 block of Bolton Road — July 23

500 block of Bishop Street — July 23

2100 block of Monroe Drive — July 26

1600 block of Loring Drive — July 27

3900 block of Ivy Road — July 27

700 block of Sidney Marcus Boulevard — July 27

100 block of Pharr Road — July 27

2400 block of Cheshire Bridge — July 28

1800 block of Rock Springs Road — July 29

2300 block of W. Roxboro Road — July 29

700 block of Sidney Marcus Boulevard — July 29

900 block of Canterbury Road — Aug. 1

2200 block of James Jackson Parkway — Aug. 1

1100 block of Lavista Road — Aug. 2

3000 block of Towerview Drive — Aug. 2

2200 block of Paul Avenue — Aug. 4

1900 block of Main Street — Aug. 5

2200 block of Paul Avenue — Aug. 5

4200 block of Arbor Gates Drive — Aug. 5

100 block of E. Andrews Drive — Aug. 5

Robbery

1700 block of Howell Mill Road — July 28

1300 block of English Street — July 29

1300 block of Northside Drive — July 30

1900 block of Peachtree Road — July 30

2100 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Aug. 1

500 block of East Wesley Road — Aug. 2

2400 block of Piedmont Road — Aug. 2

Larceny

Between July 23 and July 29, there were 36 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 33 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting. Between July 30 and Aug. 5, there were 36 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 35 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.

Auto Theft

There were 8 reported incidents of auto theft between July 23 and July 29. There were 10 reported incidents of auto theft between July 30 and Aug. 5.