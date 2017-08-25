Dunwoody Police blotter, Aug. 6-13

From Dunwoody Police reports dated Aug. 6 through Aug. 13. The following information was pulled from Dunwoody’s Police-2-Citizen website.
Burglary
100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Aug. 6, in the afternoon, a woman reported that someone burglarized her house, taking an Apple computer, an iPad and $7,000 worth of jewelry.
Larceny/Shoplifting/Theft
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 6, in the morning, officers responded to a larceny in progress.
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 6, in the afternoon, a 63-year-old man was arrested and accused of trying to steal jewelry from a department store.
4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 6, in the evening, someone stole a pink FujiFilm instant camera from a big box retailer.
4600 block of Peachtree Place Parkway — On Aug. 7, in the morning, a man reported the theft of his Toyota Corolla.
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 7, in the afternoon, a man reported the theft of his iPad. Suspects are known.
100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Aug. 7, in the afternoon, employees at a phone store reported the theft of a Samsung 7 Edge.
2300 block of Delverton Drive — On Aug. 7, a woman reported that someone entered her unlocked SUV, which had been parked in her driveway overnight. Nothing was reported taken.
4900 block of Winters Chapel Road — On Aug. 7, in the evening, a woman reported someone smashed her car window, looking to take items from her car.
4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 7, in the evening, a man took 35 items totaling more than $1,600 from a big box store. The items were recovered. The man escaped in a Mazda.
1000 block of Crown Pointe Parkway — On Aug. 7, in the evening, a man reported that someone smashed his rear, driver side window, taking a briefcase containing a laptop and a wireless hotspot. The briefcase was found empty.
5500 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 7, in the evening, a man reported that someone broke into his car and stole a computer and iPad.
5400 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 7, in the evening, a man reported that someone broke into his car and stole an iPad.
2300 block of Leisure Lake Drive — On Aug. 7, officers responded to an entering auto call.
4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 8, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of trying to steal bedding from a big box store.
1200 block of Hammond Drive — On Aug. 8, in the afternoon, a woman reported the theft of her cellphone.
4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road— On Aug. 8, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting at a department store. She had items that can be used to bypass security devices on clothing. A juvenile involved was not arrested.
4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 9, in the morning, a woman reported her wallet stolen.
6600 Peachtree-Industrial Boulevard — On Aug. 9, in the afternoon, man reported a firearm missing from his home.
4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 9, in the afternoon, a man reported the theft of his cellphone while at a cafe. The cellphone has been recovered and a suspect arrested and accused of the theft.
4400 block of Chamblee- Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 10, at night, someone stole $200 worth of Red Bull from a grocery store.
1000 block of Crown Pointe Parkway — On Aug. 10, in the evening, someone stole a bowling ball from a car. Another car nearby was also broken into. A tote bag containing a laptop, chargers, sandals and a tumbler mug were stolen.
4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 10, in the evening, a 19-year-old woman was arrested and accused of trying to steal a red Polaroid camera from a department store.
4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 11, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of stealing a $4 phone charger from a big box store.
4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 11, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of stealing clothing from a big box store.
4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 12, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of trying to steal clothing from a big box store. She also was accused of stealing Xanax, but charges were not brought against her for the pills.
1200 block of Ashford Crossing — On Aug. 12, in the evening, a woman reported that her Kennesaw State University jacket and medicine bag were taken from her car. Another woman reported the theft of her bag, including camera equipment and a laptop.
100 block of Perimeter Center Place — A warrant has been obtained for a man accused of stealing two Nintendo controllers Aug. 12 from a big box store.
4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 13, in the afternoon, someone tried to steal a phone charger from a big box store.
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 13, in the afternoon, an 18-year-old man was arrested and accused of trying to steal a Lacoste shirt from a department store.
100 block of Perimeter Center W — On Aug. 13, in the evening, two women were arrested and accused of trying to steal merchandise from a discount retailer.
Assault
2400 block of Littlebrooke Drive — On Aug. 8, in the evening, officers responded to a child custody dispute between parents.
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 8, in the evening, a woman snatched a watch from a man. She was arrested and accused of larceny, assault and providing false representations to police. The victim has his watch back.
4900 block of Winters Chapel Road — On Aug. 10, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of family battery.
4000 block of Dunwoody Park — On Aug. 10, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of domestic violence.
6800 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Aug. 10, at night, a man was arrested on simple assault charges during a domestic dispute.
4500 block of Perimeter Lofts — On Aug. 12, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of family violence battery.
8300 block of Madison Drive — On Aug. 12, in the afternoon, a family offense involving no violence was reported.
3100 block of Charleston Place — On Aug. 13, in the early morning, an assault took place. The case was cleared.
4300 block of Bishop Hollow Court — On Aug. 13, in the morning, a nonviolent domestic dispute was reported.
4200 block of Peachford Circle — On Aug. 13, in the evening, a woman was arrested following a family assault.
Arrests
I-285 EB/ Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 6, in the morning, a 21-year-old man was arrested and accused of speeding and reckless driving.
Ashford-Dunwoody Road/ Ravinia Parkway — On Aug. 6, a man was pulled over and accused of committing a traffic violation then arrested on charges of failing to obey traffic control devices, driving with a suspended license and registration.
1800 block of Womack Road — On Aug. 7, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of speeding and driving with a suspended license.
1000 block of Hammond Drive — On Aug. 7, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of loitering and prowling at the offices of a media outlet.
900 block of Dunwoody Club Drive — On Aug. 8, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended registration.
4400 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 8, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of leaving the scene of a hit-and-run accident.
100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Aug. 8, in the evening, a wanted man was accused of giving false representations to officers. When apprehended, he was accused of having marijuana on his person. He was arrested.
I-285/ Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 9, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of reckless driving.
1500 block of Mount Vernon Road — On Aug. 9, an officer pulled over a man for failing to stop at a stop sign. He was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.
4200 block of Dunwoody Club Drive — On Aug. 10, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license and registration and without insurance.