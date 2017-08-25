Dunwoody Police blotter, Aug. 6-13

From Dunwoody Police reports dated Aug. 6 through Aug. 13. The following information was pulled from Dunwoody’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Burglary

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Aug. 6, in the afternoon, a woman reported that someone burglarized her house, taking an Apple computer, an iPad and $7,000 worth of jewelry.

Larceny/Shoplifting/Theft

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 6, in the morning, officers responded to a larceny in progress.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 6, in the afternoon, a 63-year-old man was arrested and accused of trying to steal jewelry from a department store.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 6, in the evening, someone stole a pink FujiFilm instant camera from a big box retailer.

4600 block of Peachtree Place Parkway — On Aug. 7, in the morning, a man reported the theft of his Toyota Corolla.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 7, in the afternoon, a man reported the theft of his iPad. Suspects are known.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Aug. 7, in the afternoon, employees at a phone store reported the theft of a Samsung 7 Edge.

2300 block of Delverton Drive — On Aug. 7, a woman reported that someone entered her unlocked SUV, which had been parked in her driveway overnight. Nothing was reported taken.

4900 block of Winters Chapel Road — On Aug. 7, in the evening, a woman reported someone smashed her car window, looking to take items from her car.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 7, in the evening, a man took 35 items totaling more than $1,600 from a big box store. The items were recovered. The man escaped in a Mazda.

1000 block of Crown Pointe Parkway — On Aug. 7, in the evening, a man reported that someone smashed his rear, driver side window, taking a briefcase containing a laptop and a wireless hotspot. The briefcase was found empty.

5500 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 7, in the evening, a man reported that someone broke into his car and stole a computer and iPad.

5400 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 7, in the evening, a man reported that someone broke into his car and stole an iPad.

2300 block of Leisure Lake Drive — On Aug. 7, officers responded to an entering auto call.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 8, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of trying to steal bedding from a big box store.

1200 block of Hammond Drive — On Aug. 8, in the afternoon, a woman reported the theft of her cellphone.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road— On Aug. 8, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting at a department store. She had items that can be used to bypass security devices on clothing. A juvenile involved was not arrested.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 9, in the morning, a woman reported her wallet stolen.

6600 Peachtree-Industrial Boulevard — On Aug. 9, in the afternoon, man reported a firearm missing from his home.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 9, in the afternoon, a man reported the theft of his cellphone while at a cafe. The cellphone has been recovered and a suspect arrested and accused of the theft.

4400 block of Chamblee- Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 10, at night, someone stole $200 worth of Red Bull from a grocery store.

1000 block of Crown Pointe Parkway — On Aug. 10, in the evening, someone stole a bowling ball from a car. Another car nearby was also broken into. A tote bag containing a laptop, chargers, sandals and a tumbler mug were stolen.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 10, in the evening, a 19-year-old woman was arrested and accused of trying to steal a red Polaroid camera from a department store.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 11, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of stealing a $4 phone charger from a big box store.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 11, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of stealing clothing from a big box store.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 12, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of trying to steal clothing from a big box store. She also was accused of stealing Xanax, but charges were not brought against her for the pills.

1200 block of Ashford Crossing — On Aug. 12, in the evening, a woman reported that her Kennesaw State University jacket and medicine bag were taken from her car. Another woman reported the theft of her bag, including camera equipment and a laptop.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — A warrant has been obtained for a man accused of stealing two Nintendo controllers Aug. 12 from a big box store.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 13, in the afternoon, someone tried to steal a phone charger from a big box store.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 13, in the afternoon, an 18-year-old man was arrested and accused of trying to steal a Lacoste shirt from a department store.

100 block of Perimeter Center W — On Aug. 13, in the evening, two women were arrested and accused of trying to steal merchandise from a discount retailer.

Assault

2400 block of Littlebrooke Drive — On Aug. 8, in the evening, officers responded to a child custody dispute between parents.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 8, in the evening, a woman snatched a watch from a man. She was arrested and accused of larceny, assault and providing false representations to police. The victim has his watch back.

4900 block of Winters Chapel Road — On Aug. 10, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of family battery.

4000 block of Dunwoody Park — On Aug. 10, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of domestic violence.

6800 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Aug. 10, at night, a man was arrested on simple assault charges during a domestic dispute.

4500 block of Perimeter Lofts — On Aug. 12, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of family violence battery.

8300 block of Madison Drive — On Aug. 12, in the afternoon, a family offense involving no violence was reported.

3100 block of Charleston Place — On Aug. 13, in the early morning, an assault took place. The case was cleared.

4300 block of Bishop Hollow Court — On Aug. 13, in the morning, a nonviolent domestic dispute was reported.

4200 block of Peachford Circle — On Aug. 13, in the evening, a woman was arrested following a family assault.

Arrests

I-285 EB/ Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 6, in the morning, a 21-year-old man was arrested and accused of speeding and reckless driving.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road/ Ravinia Parkway — On Aug. 6, a man was pulled over and accused of committing a traffic violation then arrested on charges of failing to obey traffic control devices, driving with a suspended license and registration.

1800 block of Womack Road — On Aug. 7, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of speeding and driving with a suspended license.

1000 block of Hammond Drive — On Aug. 7, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of loitering and prowling at the offices of a media outlet.

900 block of Dunwoody Club Drive — On Aug. 8, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended registration.

4400 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 8, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of leaving the scene of a hit-and-run accident.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Aug. 8, in the evening, a wanted man was accused of giving false representations to officers. When apprehended, he was accused of having marijuana on his person. He was arrested.

I-285/ Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 9, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of reckless driving.

1500 block of Mount Vernon Road — On Aug. 9, an officer pulled over a man for failing to stop at a stop sign. He was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

4200 block of Dunwoody Club Drive — On Aug. 10, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license and registration and without insurance.