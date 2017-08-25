Meadow Lane in Dunwoody to be paved Aug. 26

Paving on Meadow Lane east of Ashford-Dunwoody Road in Dunwoody is slated for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26.

The Meadow Lane paving follows the completion of paving on Ashford-Dunwoody Road between Hammond Drive and Mount Vernon Road.

The paving is also in advance of the slated Aug. 31 opening of the new Residence Inn by Marriott within the Spruill Gallery property redevelopment.

Those with questions about the Meadow Lane paving work are asked to contact construction@dunwoodyga.gov or call the Public Works Department at 678-382-6850.