Sinkhole forces closing of Brookhaven’s Ashentree Drive

A sinkhole has caused the closure of Ashentree Drive in Brookhaven for repairs.

The DeKalb County of Watershed Management is inspecting the site for repairs, according to the city.

While repairs are made, motorists are advised to use East Nancy Creek Drive and Candler Lake East as a detour.

“The sinkhole developed on Ashentree Drive near the intersection of Ashentree Court. The street is often used to get from Chamblee-Dunwoody Road to West Nancy Creek Drive,” according to a press release.

“Residents south of Ashentree Court can only access from West Nancy Creek Drive. Residents on Ashentree Court and on the north side of Ashentree Drive can only access from Chamblee Dunwoody Road,” according to the release.