Three qualify in Brookhaven City Council race

Two incumbents and one challenger qualified to run in the Brookhaven City Council race in November. Qualifying closed today, Aug. 25.

John Park, the incumbent representing District 2, faces no opposition in his re-election bid.

District 4 Councilmember Joe Gebbia, who has served on the City Council since the city was founded five years ago, will face opponent Dale Boone.

The qualifying fee for the council seats is $360.

The mayor is paid $16,000 a year and council members are paid $12,000 a year.

The election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 7.