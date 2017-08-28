City Springs site offers public tours Sept. 23

The City Springs civic center construction site will be open for public tours on Saturday, Sept. 23 to showcase the work so far.

The tour of the city’s multi-use, $220 million megaproject will include the performing arts center, studio theater (which will double as the City Council chamber), main office lobby and the “City Green” park.

All of the facilities remain under construction with the housing component to open in early 2018 and the main structure – including a new City Hall and the theaters – in the middle of next year.

“While it is not typical to host mid-construction tours on a project of this size, City Springs belongs to the community, and we are excited to bring in our citizenry to showcase its progress,” said Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul in a press release.

The free tours will run Sept. 23, 9 a.m. to noon, from an entrance on Mount Vernon Highway at Sandy Springs Circle, where construction trailers are stationed. The tours will be conducted in groups of 20 people. Minors must be accompanied by an adult and flip-flop style shoes are banned on the active construction site.

For more about the project, see citysprings.com.