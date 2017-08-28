Dunwoody approves $278K for storm water pipe repairs at PCMS

The Dunwoody City Council unanimously approved Aug. 28 spending $278,471 to repair storm water pipes at Peachtree Charter Middle School’s football field.
The full repair will involve the rehabilitation of 61 feet of 18-inch corrugated metal pipe, 93 feet of 24-inch corrugated metal pipe, 235 feet of 42-inch of corrugated metal pipe and 245 feet of 48-inch of corrugated metal pipe.
Funding will come from the city’s Stormwater Maintenance Budget Reserve, stated Parks and Recreation Director Brent Walker in a memo to the mayor and City Council.
The repairs are part of the intergovernmental agreement made between the city and the DeKalb County Board of Education when the city sold the Dunwoody Senior Baseball fields in Dunwoody Park for $3.6 million to DeKalb Schools as the site for the new Austin Elementary School. As part of that deal, the school system will deed the current Austin Elementary site to the city once the new school is finished.
The contract for the work goes to IPR Southeast and includes a 10 percent contingency.