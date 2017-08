Peachtree / Piedmont intersection to be temporarily closed Aug. 29

Some lanes at the Peachtree and Piedmont roads intersection will be closed on Aug. 29 from 7 p.m. to Aug. 30 at 7 a.m.

The city’s Department of Watershed Management will close the intersection to repair two water valves. Two southound lanes on Piedmont Road and one eastbound lane on Peachtree Road will closed for the work.

Drivers will be guided around the construction, but are urged to avoid the area if possible.