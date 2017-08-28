Sandy Springs mayoral challenger ‘weighing’ whether to run

The Sandy Springs businessman who filed papers to challenge Mayor Rusty Paul on the Nov. 7 ballot says he has yet to decide whether he will actually run.

David Crim said he will make an announcement, either officially joining or withdrawing from the race, on Tuesday, Aug. 28.

“I feel strongly there should be a contested race for mayor, but I’m weighing whether serving as mayor is what is best for my family,” Crim said.

Crim declined to comment on the record about his reasons for considering the challenge to Paul. He filed candidacy paperwork on Aug. 25, the last day of qualifying.

Crim is president of BetterCE, a Sandy Springs-based business that provides continuing education services to insurance professionals. He said he previously served in state government as a deputy insurance commissioner. He was born and raised in Atlanta.