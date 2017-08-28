Transform 285/400 lane, ramp closures through Sept. 1

The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

This round of work includes significant ramp closures and detours in the interchange, with traffic detouring onto the Glenridge Connector in Sandy Springs.

The main lane and ramp closures will happen in night and early-morning hours. Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

Aug. 28: Southbound entrance ramp to I-285 eastbound will be closed. Traffic will be detoured onto the Glenridge Connector and back onto Ga. 400 northbound to access I-285. Hours: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Aug. 28-29: Southbound between North Springs MARTA Station and Abernathy Road, one right lane. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Aug. 31-Sept. 1: Northbound and southbound between the Glenridge Connector and Pitts Road, one right lane and one left lane. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

I-285 lane closures

Aug. 28-30: Westbound ramp at Peachtree-Dunwoody Road to Ga. 400 soutbound ramp, one left lane. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Aug. 31-Sept. 1: Eastbound and westbound between Lake Forrest Drive overpass and east of Ashford-Dunwoody Road, one right lane and one left lane. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Other traffic changes

I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 northbound and southbound will have intermittent “traffic pacing,” meaning that police cars will force other vehicles to temporarily slow or stop. That is for tree-clearing and landscape preparation. Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ga. 400 flex lanes — where the shoulder of the road is used as an extra travel lane during commuting hours — will be closed intermittently daily between Pitts Road and the North Springs MARTA Station ramp. That is for tree-clearing and utility relocation work. Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.