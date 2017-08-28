U.S. Rep. Handel to hold telephone ‘town hall’ Aug. 30

U.S. Rep. Karen Handel will hold a telephone “town hall” for her 6th District constituents on Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m.

The Roswell Republican will give a brief update on her work and answer questions from constituents who join in the teleconference, according to a press release.

Handel was elected June 20 to the 6th Congressional District seat, which includes parts of Brookhaven, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs. In Congress, she serves on the Judiciary and Education and Workforce committees.

The teleconference is open only to residents of the 6th District, who must register via an online form that asks for their full name, telephone number and residential ZIP code. When the teleconference begins, people who registered will receive a phone call inviting them to join in. To register, visit tthm.wufoo.com/forms/rep-karen-handel-telephone-town-hall-signup.