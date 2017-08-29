Georgia Trust seeks 2018 Preservation Awards nominees

The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation is seeking nominations for its 2018 Preservation Awards, an annual list of preservation projects and individuals in the state who have made significant contributions to the field of historic preservation.

The submission deadline is Nov. 6 and winners will be announced in April 2018.

The Georgia Trust is an Atlanta-based historic preservation advocacy organization. Among the projects on last year’s Preservation Awards list were Georgia Tech’s Carnegie Library, the Hancock County Courthouse and the Ritz Theatre in Toccoa.

The awards have several categories, as described by the Georgia Trust in a press release:

Excellence in Rehabilitation Awards recognize projects that make compatible use of a building through repair, alterations or additions while preserving features of the property that convey its historic value.

Excellence in Sustainable Rehabilitation Awards recognize rehabilitation projects that also incorporate appropriate conservation and sustainable treatments to lessen a building’s environmental impact while preserving significant features that convey its historic significance.

Awards for Excellence in Restoration recognize exemplary restoration of historic structures. An accurate restoration project depicts the form, features and character of a historic building as it appeared at a particular period of time. Restoration requires sensitive upgrading of mechanical systems and other code-required work to make the site functional.

Awards for Excellence in Preservation recognize the appropriate preservation of historic resources and creative interpretations of historic sites.

The Stewardship Award recognizes those who have ensured the preservation of historic properties through long-term care and maintenance, stabilization, protection or continuous family ownership.

Preservation Service Awards recognize persons, groups, businesses and/or government entities that demonstrate exemplary activities and promotion of awareness in the field of historic preservation.

For a nomination form, see georgiatrust.org or call 404-885-7817.