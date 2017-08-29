Peachtree Creek Greenway community meeting in Brookhaven set for Sept. 11

Brookhaven residents will have the chance to get look at the PATH Foundation’s engineering and design plans for Phase I of the Peachtree Creek Greenway on Monday, Sept.11, at 7 p.m. during a community meeting at the Salvation Army.

A recent presentation by the PATH Foundation to the mayor and City Council said construction of the Greenway could begin early next year.

The Salvation Army will host the community meeting at the Atlanta Temple Corps building at 2090 North Druid Hills Road. The city and the PATH Foundation plan a detailed presentation with time for questions immediately following.

The city adopted the Peachtree Creek Greenway Plan in October 2016. In March 2017, the City Council approved a contract with the PATH Foundation for design and engineering. Phase I runs along the North Fork of Peachtree Creek from the Salvation Army Property on North Druid Hills Road to Briarwood Road.

In July, a Peachtree Creek Greenway Steering Committee was appointed to advise PATH on community interests.

The Sept. 11 open house is the first of two that will be held prior to submission of final documents later this year.

Parking for the open house will be in the rear of the building, and directions to the meeting room will be posted at the entrance.

For more information about the Peachtree Creek Greenway, click here.