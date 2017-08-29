Sandy Springs mayoral challenger withdraws

David Crim’s brief challenge to incumbent Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul is over, as Crim formally withdrew from the race Aug. 29.

“I just withdrew today after thinking about it for a long time,” Crim said. “I’m just realizing trying to fix this [city] is much more time that I have and much more time that I’m willing to take away from my kids.”

He also cited as a factor in his decision rumors that city would save money by not having to hold an election if he didn’t run, though it appears that increased cost would happen only if there were a runoff. However, city spokesperson Sharon Kraun said it is possible that all noncompetitive municipal races will not actually go on the ballot and the sole candidate declared the automatic winner, under the policy of Fulton County, which would run the election under contract. The city was still working to confirm that policy, she said.

Crim said he filed to challenge the mayor due to concern about large redevelopments and city spending, which he said many longtime residents also worry about.

“The city was founded pretty much on…having local control over apartment development and stopping the apartment development that was occurring,” Crim said. “It’s just a total reversal of the whole reason we were founded.”

Crim filed an affidavit of withdrawal and his name will not appear on the Nov. 7 ballot, despite his earlier qualifying.

Barring a write-in candidacy, Paul will run unchallenged.