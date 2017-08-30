Atlanta History Center hosting Confederate memorial discussion

The Atlanta History Center, which is located in Buckhead, will host a free panel discussion on Confederate memorials Sept. 11, with four professors discussing the memorials’ “relationship to racial division, injustice and violence,” according the museum’s website.

The panel discussion will be held Sept. 11 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Margaret Mitchell House, located at 979 Crescent Ave. in Midtown. The event is free and open to the public, but reservations are recommended. To sign up and get more info about the event, visit the event’s listing on the museum’s website.

Four professors from Georgia and Alabama universities with expertise in the issues of race and the South will participate in the discussion, according the event listing.

Dr. Regina Bradley is an assistant professor of English and African diaspora (movement of a population from its original homeland) studies at Kennesaw State University. Bradley’s expertise and research interests include 20th and 21st Century African American Literature, hip-hop culture and race’s role in the contemporary southern U.S.

James A. Crank is an assistant professor of American and Southern literature and culture at the University of Alabama. Crank edited a book of essays about interpreting “Gone With the Wind”, called “New Approaches to Gone With the Wind.” Crank’s research focuses primarily on issues of race, sexuality and class and how they relate to people’s regional identities.

Dr. Maurice Hobson is an assistant professor of African-American studies at Georgia State University. Hobson’s research interests include African-American history, urban and rural history and popular cultural studies. He is currently working on his manuscript entitled “The Legend of the Black Mecca: Myth, Maxim and the Making of an Olympic City.”

Erich Nunn is an associate professor of English at Auburn University, where he teaches American studies, with an emphasis on the literature and culture of the southern U.S. He is the author of “Sounding the Color Line: Music and Race in the Southern Imagination”, as well as articles topics concerning race, music and popular culture.