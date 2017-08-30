Brookhaven approves $229K for new sidewalks

The Brookhaven City Council has approved a sidewalk project that will provide approximately 820 feet of new sidewalk along Lanier Drive and Woodrow Way.

These sidewalk segments are part of the city’s overall plan to connect Peachtree Road and Hearst Drive with sidewalk along Lanier Drive.

The project includes grass beauty strips between the sidewalk and the road as well as efforts to further define on-street parking along Woodrow Way. The intersection of Woodrow Way and Lanier Drive will see the installation of a refuge island for pedestrian traffic to enhance the intersection’s ADA compliance.

The project was advertised to five different companies. The winning bid, totaling $229,956 with a 15 percent contingency included was awarded to Precise Development Group.

Work will begin on Sept 11, with the project expected to be completed Nov. 1.