DeKalb Sheriff’s Office opens Hurricane Harvey collection site

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the American Red Cross and has opened a donation collection center for victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas and along the Gulf Coast.

Collections can be made at the DeKalb County Jail and the agency’s headquarters at 4415 Memorial Drive in Decatur. The jail lobby is open 6:30 a.m. until midnight and the headquarters lobby is open from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.

“We are partnering with the American Red Cross for the convenience of DeKalb County and nearby residents who want to support this emergency response effort,” said Sheriff Jeff Mann in a press release.

The agency will collect items and transport them to donation centers in the affected areas.

Requested donations include blankets, sleeping bags, air mattresses, pillows, towels; personal toiletries such as new toothbrushes, toothpaste, lotion, shampoo and deodorant; household cleaning products and laundry detergent; non-perishable snack foods, board games, coloring books, playing cards and crayons.

Community Relations Manager Lisa Wiley-Partridge will respond to any additional inquiries and facilitate any donor who wants to make a monetary contribution or a bulk item contribution to this effort. She can be reached at 404-298-8282 or at lwiley@dekalbcountyga.gov.