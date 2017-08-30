Dunwoody mayor forms Hotel Motel Tax Advisory Committees

Dunwoody Mayor Denis Shortal has appointed members to two Hotel Motel Tax Advisory Committees that will meet to discuss how to spend new revenue coming into the city after the city raised its hotel/motel taxes this year from 5 to 8 percent.

City Council members Lynn Deutsch, Pam Tallmadge and Jim Riticher are on the City Council committee.

Those on the 14-member public committee are:

Anne Hicks

Tim Brown

Kevin Bahr

Peter Petrecca

Laurel Butler

Johnny Arnold

Lori Cantey

Terri Thompson

Jared Abram

Gail Harmeier

Derrick Polk

Sabrina Rahim

Jennifer O’Pry

Joseph Martinez

The committees are one of the stakeholder groups providing input into the projects that will in the future receive the funds based on direction from City Council, according to city spokesperson Bob Mullen. An open house for proposed plans is set for September and a council vote on an ordinance on how to spend the money is slated for October.

The General Assembly approved Dunwoody’s request to raise the hotel/motel tax that is expected to bring in another $800,000 to the city’s coffers and an additional $800,000 to the Dunwoody Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The Dunwoody CVB is required by state law to use the new money to promote tourism in the city.