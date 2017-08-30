Group to hold open house on new North Springs High

A parents group advocating for a new North Springs Charter High School building will hold an open house about their effort on Sept. 6.

Citizens for a New North Springs complain that the 7447 Roswell Road school, dating to 1963, is overdue for a new building, while Fulton County Schools has replaced more recent facilities. Among the group’s founders is District 4 City Council candidate Jody Reichel. Mayor Rusty Paul announced his support for the effort in a Facebook comment.

The open house will run 6 to 9 p.m., with a presentation at 7 p.m., at the North Fulton Annex, 7741 Roswell Road. For more information, see cfanns.org.