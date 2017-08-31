Atlanta Audubon Society hosting annual wildlife tour Sept. 16

The Atlanta Audubon Society will host its annual self-guided wildlife tour Sept. 16, featuring six Certified Wildlife Sanctuary properties along a 19-mile route from Sandy Springs to Atlanta.

Ticket prices include admission to the Atlanta History Center, home to the Goizueta Gardens, which are part of the tour. Also on the tour are the Lost Corner Preserve in Sandy Springs, Buckhead’s Blue Heron Nature Preserve and several private homes.

Tickets are $24 for Atlanta Audubon Society and Atlanta History Center members and $30 for non-members. The ticket price includes admission to the Atlanta History Center. Ticket purchasers must provide their own transportation to the tour sites, but they may tour at their own pace and in any order they choose.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.atlantaaudubon.org.