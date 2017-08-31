Brookhaven City Council adopts policy for community gardens

The Brookhaven City Council on Aug. 22 adopted a policy for community gardens in city parks. The policy establishes guidelines for asking for garden space, maintenance of the garden and guidelines for use.

Community gardens currently operate in Blackburn, Briarwood and Brookhaven parks.

“I learned about the importance of community gardens from my mom, who still cultivates a community garden in Brookhaven Park,” said Mayor John Ernst. “Take it from Mom, community gardens provide environmental awareness, education and community interaction. As we promote these initiatives, we’re adopting a policy that provides equal access for all.”

Those interested in establishing community gardens will be required to complete an application provided by the city and to enter into a user agreement with the city.

For more information about starting a community garden, contact Parks and Recreation Director Brian Borden at brian.borden@brookhavenga.gov.