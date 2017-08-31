Dunwoody Wine Stroll set for Sept. 16 at Pernoshal Park

The Dunwoody Wine Stroll will be Saturday, Sept. 16, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Pernoshal Park, 4575 N. Shallowford Road.

Tickets are $25 and participants must be 21 and older.

Attendees will be able to stroll the park along the Dunwoody Trailway while sampling wines from local vendors. There will also be food trucks, live music and a photo booth on site.

Registration is through the city of Dunwoody’s website at www.dunwoodyga.gov and go to the Dunwoody Parks Registration Portal (link below) and click on the ‘City Events’ tab.

https://secure.rec1.com/ GA/dunwoody-ga/catalog