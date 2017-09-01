Transform 285/400 lane, shoulder closures through Sept. 7

Lane closures for Transform 285/400, GDOT’s project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange, will begin again Sept. 6.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is suspending interstate construction-related lane closures until Sept. 5 for Labor Day traffic.

This round of work includes closures on Ga. 400 and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road where it runs underneath I-285. The main lane and shoulder closures will happen in night and early-morning hours. Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Sept. 6-7: Southbound between North Springs MARTA Station and Abernathy Road, one right lane. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closures

Sept. 6-7: Southbound under I-285, one right lane and shoulder. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Sept. 6-7: Southbound under I-285, one left lane and one left turn lane. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Other traffic changes

I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 northbound and southbound will have intermittent “traffic pacing,” meaning that police cars will force other vehicles to temporarily slow or stop. That is for tree-clearing and landscape preparation. Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ga. 400 flex lanes — where the shoulder of the road is used as an extra travel lane during commuting hours — will be closed intermittently daily between Pitts Road and the North Springs MARTA Station ramp. That is for tree-clearing and utility relocation work. Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.