State still investigating 2016 Sandy Springs election

The Georgia Secretary of State’s office is still investigating a 2016 city-run special election for possible polling place notification violations. The office said in June that the probe was nearing a conclusion, but spokesperson David Dove said it remains open and has yet to be scheduled for a State Election Board hearing.

The investigation concerns the May 2016 special election for the City Council seat representing District 3, a seat eventually won by Chris Burnett in a June runoff.

The District 3 election was held the same day as a county-run state primary election, but was conducted by the city itself at a single, separate polling place. That meant that citizens who wanted to vote in both elections had to visit two separate polls.

For this year’s municipal election, the city is once again contracting with Fulton County to run the election rather than doing it in-house.