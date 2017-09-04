State Sen. Millar reflects on MLK statue effort

State Sen. Fran Millar (R-Dunwoody) attended the Aug. 28 unveiling at the state Capitol of a statue of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Millar, whose district includes parts of Dunwoody, Sandy Springs and Brookhaven, is a member of the Capitol Arts Standards Commission and his name as well as other commission members are inscribed on the monument.

“Dr. King is recognized as one of the most influential people in our nation, and across the world, and his work and mission to see all people treated equally is one that is still relevant today,” Millar said in a written statement. “I am happy to know this monument will stand as a reminder of just how far our country has come for generations in the future.”

The Capitol Arts Standards Commission is responsible for overseeing the acquisition, installation, preservation, maintenance, display and storage of all Capitol artwork, including statues, paintings, portraits, plaques and sculptures. The commission is also responsible for determining what art may be placed on capitol grounds or in the Capitol Museum.

Members of the King family, Gov. Nathan Deal, Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, members of Congress, members of the Georgia General Assembly and the public attended the unveiling, held on the 54th anniversary of Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream” speech.