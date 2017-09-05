Barry Deutsch honored for finding missing Dunwoody man

Barry Deutsch, husband of City Councilmember Lynn Deutsch, was honored at the Aug. 28 City Council meeting by Police Chief Billy Grogan with a Boy Scouts of America Certificate of Merit for his help in finding a resident with dementia who went missing in May. Deutsch was nominated for the award by Lt. Fidel Espinoza, Grogan said.

Grogan told the mayor and members of the City Council that the Deutsches were active in the search, provided water to police officers and used social media to bring awareness to the search.

After reading on social media that someone thought they saw the missing man, the Deutsches went to the area and Barry Deutsch, following a hunch, climbed down a ravine where he found the man who had hit his head and been stuck for some seven hours, Grogan said.

“He was in serious condition and [Barry Deutsch] used his training to stabilize him,” Grogan said.

Deutsch is a Scoutmaster for Troop 477.