Brookhaven elementary school shut down after water outage

Kittredge Magnet School students spent Sept. 5 at Chamblee Middle School after the Brookhaven elementary school’s water had to be shut off for repairs. Officials are hopeful the repairs will be completed by Sept. 6 and the school can be reopened.

“The problem is being addressed and the hope is that students should be back in their building tomorrow morning,” Eileen Houston-Stewart, the DeKalb County School District’s chief communications officer, said in a statement.

A valve used to protect water from contamination and pollution malfunctioned the morning of Sept. 5 and crews had to shut off water to replace it. About 480 students were transported to Chamblee Middle School where instruction continued, according to the statement.

Kittredge is located about two miles north of Chamblee Middle School on Chamblee-Dunwoody Road.

“Things went smoothly and students were dismissed at the normal time from Chamblee [Middle School],” Houston-Stewart said in the statement.