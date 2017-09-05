Dunwoody residents rally in support of ‘Dreamers’

A group of about 40 people gathered Sept. 4 at the corner of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Mount Vernon Road in Dunwoody to show support for undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children, known as Dreamers.

The residents, most who live in Dunwoody, came together within a few hours on the Labor Day holiday to show support for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA, after President Trump announced over the weekend plans to rescind the policy, according to Debbie Sumner, one of the organizers of the peaceful protest. US Attorney General Jeff Sessions formally announced Sept. 5 the administration’s decision to phase out the program implemented by President Obama in 2012.

“We feel like Dunwoody is a diverse community and we wanted to show our support for Dreamers and for true bipartisan immigration reform,” Sumner said in a Sept. 5 interview. “This was a peaceful protest … and we had a lot of positive support and a chance to educate people.”

Sumner and other organizers and attendees said this may have been the first such political rally in Dunwoody. The rally was organized quickly for those who could not make it to downtown Atlanta for a similar rally, but to also provide a visible presence in Dunwoody of people who support DACA, she said.

She said that she and some of the others at the rally are members of Indivisible Sea Change, a grassroots group that gained traction during the heated 6th Congressional District race that aims to flip traditionally Republican seats across the state to Democratic seats. Members are continually calling their representatives in Congress, but they felt the rally was a way to bring more awareness to the issue.

“Some of us had gone to a vigil in Roswell after Charlottesville and found it very positive and healing. We felt like there was a lot of unity and it was peaceful,” she said. “And we felt like, hey, there are people here in Dunwoody who want this and we decided to make a presence.

“Sometimes it’s harder to get downtown,” she said. “And there are Dreamers in every community. We want them to see our support for them.”

For more information about DACA, click here.