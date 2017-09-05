Riverwood opens new school building in Sandy Springs

Riverwood International Charter School in Sandy Springs has opened the school’s new building, part of the first of seven phases of construction.

The first phase included the construction of the first two floors of a new classroom building at the school located off Heards Ferry Road. A third floor will be constructed in phase two, which will begin in the summer of 2018. The first phase also included a new baseball field and an expanded and renovated cafeteria, according to school documents.

An additional expansion of the cafeteria will be done in phase two, as well as the construction of more classrooms and a media center.

The next phases will include the demolition of an old building, the addition of a new gymnasium, an auditorium and parking. All construction is planned to conclude in January 2022, according to documents.