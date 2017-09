Brookhaven city officials will break ground on Phase I of improvements to Georgian Hills Park on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 10 a.m., at 2800 East Georgian Drive.

The Brookhaven City Council in July approved the $1.2 million improvements to the 3.6-acre park that will include an open space field with Bermuda turf, an irrigation system and a walking trail that extends around the open space field. A playground, picnic shelter, and an outdoor basketball half-court will also be constructed. Infrastructure enhancements at this location will also include a redesigned parking lot and improvements to the sidewalk that runs along Clairmont Road.