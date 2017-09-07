Brookhaven hosting open house for Peachtree Road pedestrian improvements

Residents interested in learning more about pedestrian improvements along a stretch of Peachtree Road in Brookhaven are invited to an open house on Thursday, Sept. 14, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Brookhaven City Hall, 4362 Peachtree Road. Peachtree Road is a state route and the project is being headed up by the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The open house is part of a Livable Centers Initiative that proposes multi-modal improvements in the form of pedestrian and bike facilities along approximately 1.4 miles of Peachtree Road from North Druid Hills Road to Ashford-Dunwoody Road.

Information presented at the open house will be available at https://por.dot.ga.go after Sept. 14. Written statements on the project can be submitted to this website following the open house and those received by Sept. 28 will be included as part of the official project record.

In June 2016, the City Council awarded a $763,320 contract to the firm AECOM to complete a design for pedestrian and streetscape improvements along this stretch of Peachtree Road.

The city received grant money from the Atlanta Regional Commission and MARTA. The design must be consistent with the Brookhaven- Peachtree LCI Overlay District, such as including a 10-foot wide sidewalk. Additional improvements include landscaping, benches, trash cans, bus shelters and pedestrian/street lighting.