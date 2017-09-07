Buckhead church hosting service to honor first responders

The Cathedral of Christ the King, located on Peachtree Road in Buckhead, will host the annual “Blue Mass” Sept. 8, honoring public safety officials and first responders.

The third annual Blue Mass will be open to the public and held at 10 a.m. at the church located at 2699 Peachtree Road.

“We will pause to remember them, their families, and those who have been victimized by various forms of violence,” a press release about the event says. They will also honor all those who died on Sept. 11, 2001.

Blue Mass is a Catholic tradition in the U.S. that began in Baltimore in 1934.

