Buford Highway public art festival begins Sept. 10

We Love BuHi and Living Walls have joined to create The BuHi Walk, a public arts festival including murals, discussions, a bike tour and an including a lecture series and an open market and block party in Brookhaven.

First up, though, is the inaugural Buford Highway Restaurant Week where diners can eat at participating restaurants for $25 per person between Sept. 10-17. Participating restaurants are: China Kitchen Chamblee, Chong Qing Hot Pot, Dish Korean Cuisine, J’s Mini Hot Pot Deluxe, Man Chun Hong, Mist Dessert Snack Bar, Monsoon Masala Kitchen and Sweets, Penang, and Yen Jing.

Other events:

Sept. 14 — Lecture series, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Latin American Association, 2750 Buford Highway in Brookhaven. Speakers will discuss the past, present, and future of Buford Highway and its social, culinary, cultural, economic, and political significance.

Sept. 15 — Movie night, 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at Canton House Chinese Restaurant, 4825 Buford Highway in Chamblee.

Sept. 16 — Bike BuHi, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Bike BuHi travels through the cities of Brookhaven, Chamblee, and Doraville, and features newly completed Living Walls murals and installations. Two ticket options are available: a tour-only ticket for $10 or a tour+food ticket for $40. Vegetarians are welcome. Registration is only available online and ends Wednesday, Sept. 13. Each ticket includes admission, pre-ride tuneup, a guided ride, support and safety, and a souvenir. The tour+food ticket includes food and drink from 4-5 of our favorite Buford Highway spots.

Sept. 16 — Night Market and Block Party, 4 p.m. to midnight at Northeast Plaza in Brookhaven, 3307 Buford Highway.

Sept. 17 — Curators' Talk and Case Study, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m, Third Rail Studios, 5801 Peachtree Road in Doraville.

“The BuHi Walk project is a perfect opportunity to showcase Brookhaven multiculturalism and expand on its walkability and attractiveness as a pedestrian walking city,” said Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst. “Brookhaven welcomes visitors from around the world who are celebrating this event with us.”