Quick Bites: Local restaurant news

New steakhouse coming to Brookhaven

Michel Arnette, owner of the Brookhaven restaurants Valenza, Haven and Vero Pizzeria, is set to open a steakhouse next year at the new Apple Valley Brookhaven development at 2700 Apple Valley Road.

The steakhouse and bar will be named Arnette’s Chop Shop, according to Simon Arpiarian of Stream Realty Partners, which is renovating the 70,000-square-foot site.

“Stream Realty Partners is very excited to welcome Arnette’s Chop Shop to our AVB office project in Brookhaven,” said Arpiarian. For more information about the project, see avbbrookhaven.com.

Mediterranean eatery opens in Sandy Springs

Shami Kitchen, a quick-serve Mediterranean restaurant, opened last month at 8363 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs.

The 45-seat restaurant is open for lunch and dinner six days a week, and offers catering. For more information, see shamikitchen.com.