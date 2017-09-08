State lifts drought-related water use limits

The state has lifted water-use restrictions put in place 10 months ago due to drought conditions.

DeKalb and Fulton were among many counties that were under “Level 2” restrictions that were lifted Sept. 7. The water-use restrictions had included a ban on non-commercial car-washing and limiting lawn-watering to two days a week.

DeKalb and Fulton are still under a “Level 1” drought condition, but that has no restrictions on private water use. It only requires that public water system authorities inform the public about the need to conserve water, according to the state Environmental Protection Division.

The EPD notes in a press release that, whether there is a drought or not, state law bans lawn-watering between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. That is to prevent overuse of water that evaporates quickly in the daytime.