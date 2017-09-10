Brookhaven Police blotter, Aug. 20-27

From Brookhaven Police reports dated Aug. 20 to Aug. 27. The following information was pulled from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Theft and burglary

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Aug. 20, in the early morning, a burglary of a commercial site was reported.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 20, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with burglary.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 20, in the evening, items were stolen from a car.

3400 block of Durden Drive — On Aug. 21, in the morning, a burglary of a residence was reported.

3600 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 21, in the morning, a theft took place.

700 block of Lincoln Court — On Aug. 21, in the morning, a theft took place.

3400 block of Durden Drive — On Aug. 21, in the evening, a burglary of a residence was reported.

1000 block of Glen Way — On Aug. 21, at night, items were stolen from a vehicle.

1100 block of Lincoln Court — On Aug. 22, in the morning, a burglary of a residence was reported.

3800 block of Peachtree Road — On Aug. 22, in the afternoon, a theft was reported.

100 block of Town Boulevard — On Aug. 22, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

2900 block of Cynthia Drive — On Aug. 22, in the evening, a theft occurred.

1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Aug. 23, in the early morning, items were stolen from a car.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 23, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of theft by taking.

3400 block of Blair Circle — On Aug. 23, in the afternoon, a burglary of a home was reported.

3700 block of Peachtree Road — On Aug. 23, in the afternoon, a theft was reported.

Assault

2800 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 21, in the early morning, a simple battery incident took place.

1400 block of Ragley Hall Road — On Aug. 21, at night, a battery incident took place.

3000 block of Brixworth Place — On Aug. 26, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of family violence and battery.

Arrests

4600 block of Peachtree Road — On Aug. 20, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Aug. 20, at night, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Aug. 22, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of loitering and prowling.

300 block of Brookhaven Avenue — On Aug. 22, an individual was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

1800 block of Briarwood Road — On Aug. 22, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Aug. 23, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 23, in the evening, three men were arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

3100 block of Clairmont Road — On Aug. 24, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

3800 block of Peachtree Road — On Aug. 24, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of possessing a firearm or knife while attempting a crime.

1700 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Aug. 24, at night, a man was arrested and accused of failing to use due care while using the radio or mobile devices.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 24, at night, a man was arrested and accused of reckless driving.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On Aug. 25, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of loitering and prowling.

1900 block of Dresden Drive — On Aug. 25, after noon, a man was arrested and accused of possessing a firearm while committing a crime. Another was arrested and accused of trafficking illegal drugs.

2100 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Aug. 26, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Aug. 27, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

Other incidents

1400 block of North Cliff Valley Road — On Aug. 20, at noon, damage to private property was reported.

100 block of Executive Park Drive — On Aug. 20, at noon, a criminal trespass warning was given.

3800 block of Peachtree Road — On Aug. 20, in the afternoon, damage to a business property was reported.

1300 block of Dresden Drive — On Aug. 23, in the morning, a fraud involving impersonation was reported.