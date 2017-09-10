Buckhead police blotter, Aug. 6-19

The following information, involving events that took place Aug. 6-19, was provided by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department.

Aggravated assault

3300 block of Northside Parkway — Aug. 6

2000 block of Bolton Road — Aug. 6

600 block of Miami Circle — Aug. 11

Burglary

300 block of Pineland Road — Aug. 7

2400 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Aug. 8

1900 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Aug. 14

3000 block of Maple Drive — Aug. 15

3700 block of Peachtree Road — Aug. 16

2300 block of Someo Court — Aug. 16

1800 block of Marietta Boulevard — Aug. 18

100 block of Northwood Avenue — Aug. 19

3100 block of Andrews Drive — Aug. 19

Robbery

1700 block of Howell Mill Road — Aug. 7

900 block of E. Paces Ferry Road — Aug. 16

3100 block of Mathieson Drive — Aug. 17

2200 block of Lenox Road — Aug. 19

Larceny

Between Aug. 6 and Aug. 12, there were 34 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 29 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting. Between Aug. 13 and Aug. 19, there were 62 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 38 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.

Auto Theft

There were nine reported incidents of auto theft between Aug. 6 and Aug. 12. There were 18 reported incidents of auto theft between July 30 and Aug. 5.