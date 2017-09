Dunwoody City Council meeting postponed to Sept. 18

The Dunwoody City Council meeting scheduled for Monday, Sept. 11 will be postponed one week due to Hurricane Irma’s predicted weather effects that night.

The City Council meeting is rescheduled for Monday, Sept. 18, 6 p.m., at Dunwoody City Hall, 41 Perimeter Center East.

Most government offices and community meetings scheduled for Sept. 11 in Reporter Newspapers communities have been canceled due to the predicted tropical storm effects.