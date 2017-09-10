Dunwoody Police blotter, Aug. 20-26

From Dunwoody Police reports dated Aug. 20 through Aug. 26. The following information was pulled from Dunwoody’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Burglary

8100 block of Perimeter Lofts Circle — On Aug. 22, a woman reported that someone pried open her front door.

Larceny/Shoplifting/Theft

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 20, a shoplifting incident took place at a superstore in the afternoon.

4700 block of Ashford- Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 20, in the afternoon, $50 cash was reported stolen from a discount shoe store.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 20, in the evening, two teenagers were arrested for trying to steal instant camera supplies from a superstore.

1000 block of Crown Pointe Parkway — On Aug. 21, a man reported that two dress shirts were stolen from his hotel room.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 21, in the afternoon, two men were arrested and accused of trying to steal headphones and a phone charger from a superstore. The same two men then reported that there cellphones were stolen from their parked car.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 21, in the afternoon, a teenager was arrested at a department store and accused of misdemeanor shoplifting and resisting an officer.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On Aug. 22, in the evening, officers responded to a retailer involving a shoplifting that had already occurred.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 22, at night, three briefcases containing laptops were stolen from a rental car in a parking lot.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 23, in the afternoon, a woman reported a theft while shopping.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Aug. 23, in the afternoon, a woman reported that her cellphone and wallet containing $25 cash were pickpocketed from her.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On Aug. 23, in the afternoon, a couple reported that they were missing 20 credit and gift cards.

4600 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 23, in the evening, a couple reported that more than $4,000 worth of computers and clothes were stolen from their car while they were dining at a restaurant.

5500 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 24, in the morning, a woman reported someone entered her car.

5200 block of Mount Vernon Road — On Aug. 24, around noon, a leaf blower was reported stolen.

5600 block of Roberts Drive — On Aug. 24, in the evening, a man reported a pistol and a book bag were missing from his car.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 24, in the afternoon, two people were reported to have stolen $1,600 worth of underwear from a lingerie store.

1200 block of Ashwood Crossing — On Aug. 24, in the evening, a woman reported that her car was broken into and a gun, $500 cash, speakers and personal hotspots were taken.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On Aug. 25, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 25, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 26, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

Assault

1100 block of Asbury Square — On Aug. 20, in the morning, a nonviolent domestic dispute took place.

1600 block of Chateau Drive — On Aug. 20, in the evening, someone reported a simple assault via phone call.

1200 block of Ashford Crossing — On Aug. 21, in the evening, a man was arrested for aggravated assault with a gun, and theft by receiving stolen property.

5000 block of Vermack Road — On Aug. 22, at night, a mother reported her disorderly juvenile to police for documentation.

2200 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On Aug. 23, in the afternoon, a woman reported a domestic dispute.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 23, in the evening, officers responded to a nonviolent domestic dispute at a restaurant.

4500 block of Perimeter Center Lofts — On Aug. 24, in the afternoon, a woman reported that a man was stalking her.

5400 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 24, in the afternoon, the victim was pushed and yelled at by a stranger at a gas station.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Aug. 26, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of simple assault and battery.

Arrests

I-285/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 20, in the early morning, a 44-year-old man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

I-285/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 21, after midnight, an officer arrested a man who was accused of driving with a suspended license.

4300 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 21, in the afternoon, police stopped a car they said made an improper turn. After the stop, a wanted person was located and the driver of the car was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road/Perimeter Center East — On Aug. 21, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On Aug. 21, at night, two men were arrested and accused of damaging another car and disorderly conduct.

2500 block of Stonington Road — On Aug. 22, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed and for failing to obey traffic control devices.

I-285/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 22, following an accident in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed and following too closely.

4800 block of North Peachtree Road — On Aug. 22, in the morning, a man was pulled over after making what police said was an improper turn. He was arrested and accused of marijuana possession and driving with a suspended license.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road/ Ravinia Drive — On Aug. 22, in the afternoon, a man was pulled over after, police said, a traffic violation occurred. The man was arrested and accused of providing false information to the officer.

I-285/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 23, in the afternoon, a man was pulled over during a police inquiry scan for stolen vehicles and accused of driving without insurance. He was accused of having marijuana in his car and was arrested.

I-285/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 23, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road/ Peachtree Center West — On Aug. 23, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of improperly registering her vehicle, which police said had a switched or fraudulent license plate. Police reported she also was driving with a suspended license.

3400 block of Lake Ridge Lane — On Aug. 24, after midnight, officers responding to a suspicious vehicle call arrested and accused a man of marijuana possession.

I-285/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 26, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 26, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Aug. 26, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Other incidents

Ashford-Dunwoody Road/ Perimeter Center East — On Aug. 20, after midnight, a man was cleared after he was pulled over and police found trace amounts of marijuana.

1700 block of Mount Vernon Road — On Aug. 21, a roofing company was the victim of a forged check.

2100 block of Peachford Road — On Aug. 22, employees at a hospital reported receiving harassing phone calls from a man. The case was cleared.

1700 block of Mount Vernon Road — On Aug. 22, in the afternoon, officers responded to a hit-and-run accident.

4800 block of Dunwoody Station Drive — On Aug. 22, at night, a credit fraud was reported.

2000 block of Potomac Road — On Aug. 23, the victim’s work email was accessed and false emails were sent to clients telling them to deposit money into an account that does not belong to the business.

2300 block of Mount Vernon Road — On Aug. 24, credit fraud was reported.