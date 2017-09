Fire burns part of Brookhaven’s Park Villa apartments

A fire burned part of the vacant Park Villa Apartments off Buford Highway in Brookhaven on Sept. 10.

With the fire still underway at 7 p.m., DeKalb County Fire Rescue had no immediate report of injuries and no determination of the fire’s cause. The fire was in Building B of the complex at 2095 Burton Plaza Lane, according to Fire Rescue.

Tenants at Park Villa were recently forced to move out for a luxury townhome redevelopment. The building that burned was vacant, according to Fire Rescue.