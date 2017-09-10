Gov. Deal issues state of warning for all of Georgia ahead of Hurricane Irma

Gov. Nathan Deal today, Sept. 10, expanded the emergency declaration that now includes all 159 counties in Georgia. State government will be closed Monday and Tuesday for all employees except essential personnel.

DeKalb and Fulton Counties, including Brookhaven, Dunwoody, Sandy Springs and Buckhead and all of metro Atlanta are also under a tropical storm warning as Hurricane Irma begins to track northward, according to the National Weather Service. Residents are being urged to prepare for possible high winds and flooding on Monday and Tuesday as Hurricane Irma roars into the state.

The National Weather Service tweeted that this is the first time Atlanta has been placed under a tropical storm warning since it began declaring inland watches and warnings in 2000.

WSB-TV is expecting Irma to bring sustained winds of 40 mph and guesting to 60 mph, along with three to six inches of rain that could cause flooding. There’s also a chance for isolated tornadoes.

Here is the latest weather forecast from the National Hurricane Center. For more weather information, visit them at https://t.co/zIyi8SQOC1. pic.twitter.com/epLwVXe4Go — Georgia EM&HS (@GeorgiaEMA) September 10, 2017

Residents should make basic preparations to go without power or water for 72 hours, local city and county governments say. Outdoor items should also be secured so they don’t blow around and cause more damage.

Evacuees from Florida and the Georgia coast have made their way to metro Atlanta. Hotels are filled, some gas stations were reporting empty pumps and many supermarkets were out of water and other essentials on Saturday.

The city of Brookhaven is currently working with DeKalb County agencies including the DEMA and Watershed Management to prepare for the potential impacts from Irma.

The city of Dunwoody offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 11, due to inclement weather. Dunwoody has police and parks and recreation department employees prepared to respond to emergencies, including downed trees, according to city officials.

The city of Brookhaven offices and recreation centers will also be closed on Monday. All city meetings, events and other activities not related to Hurricane Irma are canceled and will be rescheduled.

DeKalb and Fulton County schools are closed Monday and Tuesday due to the storm. Oglethorpe University in Brookhaven canceled classes and activities for Sept. 11.

DeKalb County has canceled residential and commercial trash pick up on Sept. 11 in anticipation of inclement weather.

DeKalb County offices, senior centers, libraries and recreation centers will be closed Sept. 11 and 12.

Numerous places in Georgia are opening up for evacuees fleeing Irma. Georgia state parks are accepting people and pets. AirBnB in Atlanta has a disaster assistance program that provides free housing for evacuees through their host network.

A full list of shelters and places for evacuees can be found here http://www.gema.ga.gov/Web%20Content/GEMA_HS%20Shelter%20Information.pdf.

For up-to-date info, check with https://twitter.com/GeorgiaEMA.

Further information on the 2017 Hurricane Season can be found on U.S. Department. of Commerce NOAA website – www.noaa.gov.

Additional specific preparedness actions can be found on GEMA’s Ready Georgia website – www.ready.ga.gov, on the FEMA website – www.ready.gov, and on Safety.com – https://www.safety.com/are-you-ready-for-an-emergency-emergency-kit-essentials.

The Georgia Power website also contains excellent preparedness information for families and businesses: www.georgiapower.com/in-your-community/strm-center

— with Collin Kelley and John Ruch.