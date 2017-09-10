Local schools, colleges announce closures for Hurricane Irma

The DeKalb and Fulton County School Districts have announced they will close all schools and offices Sept. 11 and 12 due to potentional inclement weather caused by Hurricane Irma.

Atlanta Public Schools announced it will close all schools and offices Sept. 11. An announcement regarding Sept. 12 will come later.

Fulton employees will potentionally return on Sept. 12.

The DeKalb school board meeting on Sept. 11 is also cancelled.

Oglethorpe University in Brookhaven has canceled classes and activities for Monday, Sept. 11.