MARTA to suspend all service Sept. 11 for storm

MARTA will suspend all bus and rail service for Monday, Sept. 11, ahead of the anticipated severe weather conditions caused by Hurricane Irma.

“The projected impact of this approaching storm requires us to suspend all MARTA service for Monday,” said Keith Parker, MARTA’s CEO and general manager, in a press release. “We will continue to coordinate with state and local officials and emergency personnel to determine our service schedule for Tuesday.”

MARTA customers are encouraged visit the MARTA website (itsmarta.com) or call customer service at 404-848-5000 for updates regarding Tuesday’s service plans.