Atlanta schools, city offices to remain closed Sept. 12

More closures have been announced as Irma, which is now downgraded to a tropical storm, brings inclement weather to metro Atlanta.

Atlanta Public Schools announced it will close all schools and offices on Sept. 12. APS expects to reopen schools on Sept. 13. DeKalb and Fulton previously announced schools and offices will be closed both Sept. 11 and 12.

The city of Atlanta announced all government offices and the Municipal Court will remain closed Sept. 12.

The Atlanta Department of Public Works also announced that trash collection will be suspended on Sept. 11 and Sept. 12. Monday’s collections will occur on Wednesday, Tuesday’s collections will occur on Thursday, Wednesday’s collections will occur on Friday, Thursday’s collections will occur on Saturday and Friday’s collections will occur on Sunday.

The city also advised that residents should keep trash bins secured because of the potential for high winds to blow over the cans and spill contents, according to a release.