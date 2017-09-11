Brookhaven closes government offices, cancels meetings

The city of Brookhaven will close its offices, Municipal Court and recreation centers on Monday, Sept. 11, in anticipation of severe weather due to Hurricane Irma.

All city meetings, events and other activities not related to the hurricane are canceled and will be rescheduled. A planned community meeting Monday about the Peachtree Creek Greenway is one of the city meetings that will be rescheduled.

Police, public works and the communications department will be working on Monday to deal with the storm.

DeKalb County has closed administrative offices, senior centers, libraries and recreation centers on Monday and Tuesday.

DeKalb County sanitation collection has been suspended on Monday, but no decision has been reached regarding collections on Tuesdays. Customers are urged to secure their garbage containers during the high winds. DeKalb County courts will be closed Monday. A decision about Tuesday’s schedule has not been made. All DeKalb County Board of Health locations will be closed Monday and Tuesday. The DeKalb County School District and City Schools of Decatur will be closed Monday and Tuesday. The City of Brookhaven continues to work with DeKalb County agencies including DEMA and Watershed Management to respond to the impacts from Hurricane Irma. For the latest information about Hurricane Irma and the 2017 hurricane season, visit the NOAA website at www.noaa.gov. Additional specific preparedness actions can be found on GEMA’s Ready Georgia website – www.ready.ga.gov.